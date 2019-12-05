DG, Imo Signage Advertisement Agency, Okere, Resumes Work

The Director General, Imo Signage and Advertisement Agency IMSAA, Sir Bidwell Nkemakolam Okere has assured the Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha and the people of Imo State that his position would be used to improve the lot of Imo people by using his office to increase the internally Generated revenue of the State and restore sanity in Advertising Agency in Imo State.

Sir Okere made this known while speaking to the Press at Government House Owerri where the Governor, Emeka Ihedioha signed the Imo Signage and Advertisement Agency IMSAA bill into Law.

Sir Bidwell Okere who is an Advertisement guru of many years experience appealed for support from all, especially the Corporate Organizations, Companies, individuals and the Media for his Agency to realize its goals as set by the Government.

The DG who said IMSAA is just making its inroad into Imo polity assured that soon his Agency will provide its modus operandi and guide lines, adding that the responsibility of his Agency is to regulate Singnages and Advertisements in the State for the interest of the Government, the people and Advertisers.

He thanked the Governor, Emeka Ihedioha for giving him the opportunity to serve Imo people and promised not to let him down.

“I am grateful to the Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha for giving me the opportunity to serve Imo people. I assure him that I will not disappoint. I know the challenge is enormous but it is a task I have accepted and committed to and we shall conquer” Sir Bidwell Okere said.