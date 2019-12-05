The Executive Chairman Imo State Pension Commission (IMSPEC) Sir Chime Aliliele was today hosted by the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC). He went there on knowledge transfer and fact finding engagement towards addressing the perennial problems associated with pensions management in Imo State.

The aim of the meeting was geared towards finding immediate solutions to pension related problems and the importance of setting up a Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in Imo State. The Contributory Pension Scheme has been embraced and adopted in other states of the Federation except Imo State.

It is on record that one of the priorities of His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha is to bring to an end the pains our senior citizens pass through after serving the State meritoriously and getting into retirement. This concern of His Excellency resulted in the establishment of Imo State Pension Commission headed by an erudite financial expert Sir Chime Aliliele, who rose to the enviable height of a Vice President of a Bank, to drive the process of modernized and sustainable pension management.

The establishment of the Commission is seen as another great milestone achievement recorded by His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha within 5 months in his rebuild Imo Project.