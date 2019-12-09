Imo Graduates 14 HNG Interns •As Commissioner Assures Govt’s Effort

By Onyekachi Eze

Fourteen out of the eight hundred Imolites that registered in the Hotel Nigeria, HNG, internship program which lasted for three months have graduated on the course.

This disclosure was revealed yesterday by the Commissioner for technology development, Nze Meekam Mgbenwelu when he met the 14 graduands in a meeting held at Rockview Hotel Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The HNG is an ambitious attempt to change the way education is done in Africa.

Trumpeta was informed that it also serve as a bridge between learning code and becoming the best in the world.

Earlier in his address, the elated Commissioner, Mgbenwelu described the program as the most challenging internship programs in Nigeria.

He disclosed that out of the 13,000 that registered Nationwide, Imo State alone had 800 participants, but only 14 succeeded in the course of the program due to its tasking nature.

The Commissioner expressed delight that the number signifies truly that Imo has technology experts, which is their target for developing an eco-tech system in the State.

He submitted that the governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha is sowing a seed for a digital transformation in the State, stressing that the rebuild mission would not be complete without a people.

Mgbenwelu opined that high percentage of youths in the State shows that youths are critical stakeholders, who should be carried along in the scheme of affairs.

Nze Meekam however outlined the 3 cardinal agenda of the ministry which include up skilling, infrastructure, and content/software/application.

He called on the graduands to be good ambassadors of the State, even though he disclosed of better packages that awaits them from other partners like Leo Stan Ekeh foundation, among others.

Nze Meekam also highlighted of the ongoing construction of innovation hall in Owerri with basic amenities, which will include Orlu and Okigwe.

The graduates on their part displayed some of the things they learnt.

Gospel Chinyereugo and Nkechi Nwaohiri were trained on Management application, and Lancer application, which are essential for multi task computer operation, and estimating projects, managing project, and accomplishing projects, respectively.

In a related development, some of the participants gave their challenges on the course of the training.

Precious Chieke who participated in digital marketing track said from the 1st to the 10th stage, it had been tough, however, appreciated the State government for the opportunity.

Onyebuchi Clinton Arinze on his own assessment encouraged work collaboration, saying that he learnt the advantage of collectivism.

Osinachi Patrick also suggested on the need to provide hubs for power supply, judging on the fact that they need power supply to have internet access.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chibueze Ukaegbu, the CEO of Learn Factory of Nigeria averred that by 2023, the government of Ihedioha would have trained over 50,000 Imo youths on digital application, software application, and coding, courtesy of the company.