Nigerian Institute of Building Honours Pastor Ukah

By Onyekachi Eze

The Regional Head of the Charismatic Renewal Movement, CRM, Church, Bldr. Pastor Gerald Chidiebere Ukah has been bestowed with a prestigious honour by the Nigerian Institute Of Building, Imo State chapter.

He added yet another feather to his archives over the weekend, December 6, 2019, at the Greatwood hotel, Owerri, in a function marking the 3rd workshop of NIOB.

Presenting the award, the organizers of NIOB described Bldr Ukah as a man of faith, whose love for God and humanity cannot be compromised.

The award, as was gathered by Trumpeta Newspaper, was in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the building construction industry, and was handed over to the recipient by Bldr. Micah E. Obiegbu.

Responding, Pastor Ukah acknowledged his professional colleagues for finding him worthy.

He retorted, “I feel very humbled by this award. As a builder, they do their work in quietness, humility and simplicity, but in all, the society sees all”.

He continued by saying that as a familiar face in the building work, diligence is a key word.

The Ahiazu Mbaise born senior pastor, and the immediate past Head of department of building technology of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, while also expressing delight for the honour prayed that the upcoming builders and students go higher in life, as well as in ensuring a positive influence to the society.

Trumpeta also gathered that Pastor Gerald Ukah hails from Umuokrika, Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, Imo State.

A lecturer of repute, and Fellow, Nigerian Institute Of Building, whose immense contributions to the development of the field has earned him both State and National recognitions.