NIOB 3rd Workshop: Builders’ Explains Role, Ready To Partner With Rebuild Imo Govt

By Onyekachi Eze

The Nigerian Institute Of Building, NIOB, Imo State chapter has concluded its one day builders’ workshop of the 3rd edition, last weekend, December 6, 2019 held at Greatwood hotel, Owerri.

According to them, the core responsibilities of a registered builder involves; “building construction, projects, management, building maintenance, building surveying, facility management.

Others are; reactivation of abandoned projects, feasibility and viability studies, litigation and arbitration, variation and fluctuations, resident supervision, prime consultancy”.

Earlier in his opening remark, Bldr. Kenneth Nnabuife Nduka, the immediate past president, Nigerian Institute of Building, who expressed satisfaction said he saw NIOB to be having a strong, unformidable force in the South East.

He relayed back that as the then President, NIOB was given a strong voice in the National. Bldr. Nduka advocated for periodic meetings and sensitization of members and interns.

However, he opined that being part of the program is a great way to network among members, especially when there is doubt.

“Being part of the summit is a way to attaining greatness, because you must network with each other to get it right. The journey has just begun. NIOB must rise on top in the South East and the Nation at large”.

Delivering his address, the State chairman of NIOB, Bldr. Nwoko Collins described the workshop as an event geared towards discussing an in-depth roles of Building production management for sustainable development.

In his exact words, Nwoko said, “builders are also saddled with the onus of carrying out build ability and maintainability analysis, prepare production management documents and processes on site”.

“Hence, he also belongs to the core of professionals at the center of the physical construction of buildings by translating designs, working drawings, schedules and specifications into physical structures by using his depth of production management expertise coupled with necessary resources”.

The State chairman therefore encouraged professional builders thus, “that there must be a deliberate action to work hard at making our profession relevant to the construction industry and society”.

Bldr. Nwoke seized the opportunity to disclose of the branch resolve in joining hands with the rebuild Imo government led by Governor Emeka Ihedioha in repositioning the State through their profession.

Meanwhile, the first paper was delivered by the Special Adviser to Imo State governor on Project Monitoring and evaluation, Engr. Mrs. Uche Muoneke.

Her keynote speech which centered on the theme of the summit, ‘Efficient Building Production, Monitoring And Implementation For Sustainable Development In The Construction Industry’ disclosed of the synergy between the theme and what the present government is currently doing in the State.

She retorted that most projects the Emeka Ihedioha met on ground failed because of poor monitoring and construction.

Muoneke averred that without proper planning, there won’t be effective execution, hence the need to pay maximum attention to building guidelines and codes of conduct.

Also in their respective papers tagged, ‘Builders’ Role In Building Production Management For Sustainable Development’ by Bldr. Dr. Micah E. Obiegbu, and ‘Sustainable Building Materials and its application in the construction industry’ by Bldr. Okechukwu Aforobi, builders were enjoined on adequate collaboration with colleagues.

While calling for caution in discharge of their duties, builders are told to see themselves as the engine room for every construction, and not the other way round.

Fielding questions from Trumpeta correspondent, the Chairman, planning committee, Bldr. Ethelbert Onwuka expressed gratitude to God for making the workshop a success, and also to NIOB members for finding his committee worthy.

He said in the light of all the challenges, the turnout was massive, even as he clarified on the sterling qualities of the award recipients.

Also, the State Secretary, Bldr. Andy Osuagwu affirmed that the Ihedioha administration has already shown signs of partnership, which they are also ready to reciprocate.

High point of the summit was the presentation of awards to some personalities, and issuance of certificates to the participants.