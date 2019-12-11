ITC Boss, Aririguzo Pledges Hitch free Xmas Celebration  , Trains Drivers

Tunji Adedeji

The new Management Committee of Imo Transportation Company Limited, ITC has kicked off a Four-day seminar for all drivers of the company’s fleet with a view to enhancing a hitch-free Christmas celebration for their esteemed passengers.

The Chairman Interim Committee on ITC ,Sir Ezenwa Aririguzo while flagging off the intensive training for drivers at MCC road , Owerri said the committee considers it necessary to train and retrain its drivers and put them in the best condition possible to minimise and possibly eliminate avoidable accidents on the highway.

Aririguzo who took his time to appreciate the Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha for given them the mandate thanked other members of the committee for their support. He added that the committee would continue to train and retrain drivers in its employ to ensure their optimal performance on the highway.

He said when he took over the affairs of the transportation company as the Chairman of the Interim Committee on ITC he vowed to make staff welfare a priority .

Aririguzo who assured ITC staff that he would never relent on his promises said the training would span a period of four days and added that it is part of the committee policy not to spare her resources in guaranteeing the safety of its drivers and the esteemed passengers.

Also speaking ,Nwokeke Emeka fondly called (Iroko) who is a member of Interim committee in charge of Distance Operation commended the drivers for their comportment during the training ,assuring them that the committee would not relent on its oars as no investment in the quest to preserve human lives was too much.

He said the management’s conviction of quality training of drivers informed the decision to engaged the Federal Road Safety Corps in the training,noting that certificate would be issued to the participant after the training.

The topics covered during the training seminar involve the causes, effects, and prevention of accidents; defensive driving techniques; effects of alcohol and drugs on drivers, first aid, need for classroom training, qualities and responsibilities of driver, road signs, road surface markings, sharing t road with other road users, and traffic laws and regulations.

Fielding question from newsmen shortly after the training Mr Jonathan Ekenkwo, one of the ITC resource person described the development as a good takeoff and a beginning of success for the government establishment.

Ekenkwo said ITC was formally among the leading company but right now going through much revival. He expressed optimism that the present committee would rekindle the company again.