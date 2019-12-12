Oil Company Dares Ohaji Youths, As Shell Reopen Location Without Negotiation

Tension is gradually building in the oil rich Ohaji region of Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State over the unannounced return of a multinational oil company, Shell, to their location in Asaa community after the firm was stopped from operation.

Trouble had erupted in the area when youths of Asaa, angered by the method applied by Shell in relationship to the host communities, alongside the women protested against the company.

Shell was accused of neglecting the host community in terms of reaching out to corporate responsibilities and failure to honour Mous. The youths and women shut down the flow station forcing the company to stop work.

But surprisingly and to the chagrin of youths of the community, Shell returned without any form of negotiation to settle their grievances which sparked off the shutdown.

It was learnt that the company allegedly attempted to employ “divide and rule” tactics to break the rank and file of the youth group which failed before the resumed operations.

The youths are not only worried but are reported to be mobilizing to stop Shell from further operation in the location until all grey areas noticed in their relationship with Asaa community are settled.