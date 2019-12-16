By Onyeananam Chidinma

The popular adage “honour is given to whom honour is due” played out over the weekend at Ikeduru Local Government Areas of Imo State, as the Interim Management Committee (IMC) boss, Dr Anslem Opara bagged a distinguish service award from the police community relationship committee (PCRC) in appreciation for his effort, in making sure the security situation of the area is given a facelift.

The award ceremony which took place at the Ikeduru Divisional Police headquarters at Iho, witnessed a beehive of activities and convergence of notable dignitaries from home and abroad who were there to witness the epoch making event.

Speaking with the seasoned administrator cum IMC boss Dr Anslem Opara after receiving the award, he expressed his happiness for being recognized, he promised to do more to move Ikeduru forward in terms of security and in all ramification. In his words “ I feel elated for this recognition, I tried my best to ensure the security situation in Ikeduru is being given a boost, I will continue putting more effort, as it stands now we have a strong vigilante” he submitted.

The astute boss who has other awards to his credit, also seized the platform to commend the Imo State government in its bid in making sure the roads in the area is being fixed by a reputable company, he said “the company handling the road project in my local government is a reputable one, the work to be done is too much, I commend the Government for helping us” he said

Meanwhile during and Ikeduru stakeholders meeting held earlier at the resident of former minister for environment, Barrister Chuka Odom, were leaders presented their account of stewardship, the stakeholders uniammously passed a vote of confidence on Dr Anslem Opara, for his synergy with council members and staff of the local government.

Responding to the outcome of the meeting, Dr Opara described it as a welcome development, the astute technocrat posited that, it is necessary at a time to present the score card of leaders, so as to ensure transparency in Governance, in his words “the meeting was convened so that those in Governance can give their score card, the chairman of the LGA is the main attraction, I gave them my account of stewardship ranging from pension verification, flagging off of immunization programs, sometimes ago about 400 people were given free medical treatment across board. Courtesy of my wife’s initiatives, we purchase equipments for road construction like bulldozers, graders, we purchased trailer loads of rice in conjunction with the state government, together with our 2 signature projects, the secretariat and stadium project, there is also a massive road construction ongoing” he submitted.