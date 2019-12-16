OCDA Boss, Ejiogu Laments Distortion of Owerri Master Plan

The General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority, Sir Chimdi Ejiogu has expressed concern how the original plan of Owerri City has been destroyed through illegal erection of structures.

Speaking to Trumpeta in his office in Owerri, Ejiogu explained that if nothing is done now to curb the indiscriminate erection of structures in Owerri, in the long run, it would create serious environmental situation for the Owerri city and its inhabitants.

He stressed that specifications and guide-lines on building houses in Owerri are not followed, which he said led to building of structures where they ought not to be.

“It is an understatement to say that the Owerri master plan has been distorted. This decay came to a head during the past Eight years. Open spaces and play grounds are completely no more in existence with buildings erected on them.

Hospitals, Schools, Petro Stations etc are sited where they are not supposed to be. The situation is this bad” he told Trumpeta.

The OCDA GM said that to remedy the ugly situation some actions need to be taken fast, which include revisiting the approval plans of some structures to know if they were properly located, pointing out that in the event some structures are found to be wrongly sited, his establishment would have no choice than to demolish such buildings to save the town and its occupants from the impending environmental danger posed by this wrong attitude.

Ejiogu who resumed office five months ago said that he met OCDA in a very sorry condition, with dilapidated offices, but said that today the premises is now habitable for the staff to carry out their assignments.

Ejiogu said he has introduced the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system in OCDA to checkmate fraud and touting, stressing that now all you need to do is to obtain OCDA account number, pay whatever fee you are charged, and the computer will print out your receipt for you.

“You can now access OCDA from any part of the world you reside. So, if you fall prey to touts you have no person to blame but yourself” he said.

He warned that whoever is sold said land or allocated to in the Owerri capital Territory must as a right of civic duty approach OCDA for verification and regulate such piece of lands through the proper registrations, which includes permission to commence work.

“Before you erect a structure, you need to get permission from OCDA. Regulate the structure to the proper place it ought to be. Our layouts are specified. You don’t go and build a Church or Petro Station where they are not supposed to be” he said.

He maintained that building houses on top of Drainage systems and Open Spaces violates and alters layouts, and such buildings must give way.

He said registration of buildings is not expensive as that depends on the size or type of building you are registering.

“Building registrations depend on the size of the structure. Registration of Private Homes, Hotels, Petro Stations etc defer from each other” Ejiogu maintained.

He said he is happy today that OCDA posts the highest amount of fund to Imo coffers each month than any other Ministry, Agency or Parastatals in the State, adding that even as time goes on it will get higher.