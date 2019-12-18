Commissionership Slot: Ohaji, Egbema Politicians At War Over Late Tony Okere’s Replacement

As the burial of the dead Commissioner for Environment, Prince Tony Okere holds on Friday, race for who takes over his position has commenced.

Okere died in November few months after he was appointed commission by the Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha government few months ago.

Even as the former House of Reps member was yet to be lowered into the grave for final rest, politicians from the Ohaji/Egbema area where he hailed from have started subtle means to become his replacement as commissioner.

Trumpeta learnt that what had delayed the lobbying and other political overtures by the interested parties was the burial ceremony.

With the interment scheduled for this weekend, the interested parties have intensified efforts to ensure the position is allocated to them.

It was also learnt that several fronts are being applied by the lobbyists who have made Government House, Owerri and Ihedioha’s private house their abode.

Not left was an instrument for the bidding is the Deputy Governor who is from the nearby Oguta LGA and the leader in the Oil rich zone of Imo State.

Gerald Irona who is the Deputy Governor is said to be under pressure from lobbyists in the area.

Another factor said to be a source of worry to many is the dragging of the position by leaders in Ohaji/Egbema based on the two divide.

While Ohaji clan is asking for the position based on the concentration of many political offices in Egbema, Egbema people are demanding that since the late Okere is one of them, it is trite to allow retain the commissionership position. Ohaji political elites are of the view that since Egbema has House of Reps member and House of Assembly member in Kingsley Uju and Herclus Okoro respectively, including Damian Ezeru the council chairman, and ISOPADEC Board member, the commissioner position should come to the Ohaji area.

Ohaji can only boast of a Chairman of ISOPADEC and board member as well as member of the Civil Service Commission at the moment.