Sir Christopher Amajoyi Goes Home

By Tochi Onyeubi

The remain of Late Sir Christopher Amajoyi of Umuloo, Ebenese in Umuna, Orlu LGA of Imo state has been committed to mother earth at the age 76.

The burial ceremony which started with a mass at St. Joseph Catholic church Umuna was heavily studded with members of the Knight of St. John, KSJ.

In his sermon, taken from the book Wisdom 3: 1-9 and Apocalypse 14:13, Father Bonaventure preached on the heavenly gain of dying a Christian. He charged Christians to bear in mind that, death is a necessary end for every human.

While consoling the bereaved family, he advised them not to shun the footsteps of their father especially in the work of God.

In an interview with the first son, Mr. Chika Amajoyi, he described his father a disciplined, hardworking, honest, truthful and charitable man to all he came in contact with and will greatly miss their jokes together, especially as they address each other as “Daddy”.

As part of re -living his legacies, Mr. Chika promised to stick to his policies and continue from where he stopped.

Members of Orlu Grand Commandery and other commanderies from Imo state and beyond who paid tribute in their resolution of condolence, recalled his advent into the knight hood in 2011, at St. Peters seminary Okigwe and grew in rank in the noble order to the 2nd and 3rd degree.

They described the Late Amajoyi as a seasoned business man and astute politician who contributed immensely to the growth of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Umuna and his home town, as they prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

In his biography, Chief Sir Christopher was born into the family of late Chief Peter Akakpara Amajoyi of Umuloo Ebenese, Umuna and late Mrs. Mary Ugadie Amajoyi(Nee Uzoka) of UmuduruUmudioka – Ukwu, both Orlu LGA in the year 1942.

He commenced his education in 1959 at St. Joseph’s Catholic school for his Primary Education, and Bishop Shanahan College, Orlu in 1965 for his secondary education. Subsequently, he attended the Alvan Ikoku College of Education, University of Nigeria, Nsukka for NCE and Degree certificate, before proceeding for his Honorary Doctorate Degree (PH.D) from the Global Christian. University, Florida, USA in 2003.

Due to his selflessness in the community, he was conferred the Anokwute 1 of Umuna in 1994 and has received various awards and honours to his name some are, Fellow, Corporate -Admin, Institute of Nigeria, Abuja (2001), Fellow, Institute of Business Executive of Nigeria (2003), Ezinna title by the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. (2002) Justice of Peace, JP(2005)

His marriage to his wife was blessed with three sons and three daughters.