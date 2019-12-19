Ohaji-Egbema Electricity: Lawmaker Thanks Ihedioha For Fulfilling His Promise

The Imo State House of Assembly Member Representing Ohaji-Egbema State Constituency, Hon. Cyriacus Okoro Heclus has played a host role on Monday 16th December 2019 during the flag-off of Ohaji-Egbema LGA electricity project.

The event which was presided over by the Executive Governor of Imo State, Rt.Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as accompanied by his Deputy, Hon. Gerald Irona and the leadership of Imo State rebuild administration, was in compliance to the procedure to the execution of Hon. Cyriacus Okoro Heclus’ motion moved in Imo State House of Assembly over lack of electricity in his Constituency whereas they are Oil Producing Area.

The flag-off ceremony held in Awarra center school in Awarra community of Ohaji clan in Ohaji-Egbema LGA, reposed smile in the faces of Ohaji-Egbema people and Hon. Cyriacus Okoro Heclus expressed gratefulness over the utmost commitment of the State government in the electricity project of Ohaji-Egbema LGA and he thanked His Excellency, Governor Emeka Ihedioha for fulfilling his promise to Ohaji-Egbema people.

The IMHA committee chairman on Oil and Gas, ISOPADEC, NDDC and Petroleum, Vice Chairman on Works and Member Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources thanked immensely Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Engr. Gerald Irona and other viable tools of Ohaji-Egbema electricity project actualization and he assured his people’s support to the Rebuild Imo administration.