Ideato South Community Celebrates New PG

The aura and joyful atmosphere pervading a certain Ideato South Community, Umuezeala-Ogboko since the emergence of Hon Boniface Chukwumaeze Umeh as the new substantive President General of the Community has again proven that when a righteous man is on the throne the people rejoice.

Hon BC, as he is fondly called by friends and associate was elected the new PG on the 31st of December 2019 by Umuezeala-ogboko autonomous Community, in what looked like a over with a total of 147 votes out of total 254 votes cast far more than the votes of the first and second runner’s up joined together in a very transparent election held at the Prestige Hall, Umuezeala-ogboko in Ideato South council area.

The new pride of Umuezeala-ogboko, Hon Umeh is a product of the department of political science, University of Calabar. Presently, an assistant director with the Federal Character Commission, Imo State. He has also excelled and in the family management as a first class husband and father.

In manifesto, he revealed most of the challenges of the people of Umuezeala-ogboko and profered solutions. Some of the areas he touched include, debt management/increased revenue generation, human capital development, infrastructural development, rejuvenating of the age grade system, restoring peace and justice in the Community, and making Patriotism the watchword of the people through selfless service.

Some of the contenders are Kingsley Eze 76 votes and Barr Ike Nwosu 25 votes.