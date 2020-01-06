The opposition members across various political parties in Imo State are said to have ganged up to cut-short the famed progress recorded by the Governor Emeka Ihedioha administration in Imo State within just seven months in office.

Sources told this Newspaper that there is surprise among the opposition cells in Imo State that the Ihedioha administration could record such a big success within so short a time , even without involving the opposition who had tried every trick to attract Ihedioha’s attention to push for a reconciliation that would let the opposition join his administration.

Trumpeta learnt that in order to put Ihedioha on his toes, and push him into calling for a parley with the opposition, there was a plot to heighten the tension in the State through various distractions and actions.

As part of the plot to heat up to polity and rattle Gov Ihedioha, the opposition

resolved to consult some prominent prophets to give tension-soaked predictions about Imo State that will shock the masses.

Sources said that part of the strategy to disorganize the Ihedioha administration was the prophesy by Rev Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Centre Enugu, who said that the Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha will lose his seat to Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress APC, who came fourth in the last Governorship election in Imo State.

The plot, sources said, is to put Ihedioha in confusion and heat up Imo State, which will distract the Governor and push him to make peace with the opposition, and infuse them by force into his administration.

The reason, it was learnt, is that when Ihedioha is compelled to introduce some opposition elements into his administration, they will later serve as conduits to release stragic information concerning the Government to the outside, and in the process run down Ihedioha’s focused administration.

This Newspaper learnt that the opposition had to act now to slow down Ihedioha’s rising political profile, with the deluge Nigerian statesmen like former President Obasanapi, Ambassador Anyoku, Chief Mbazulike, Nnia Nwodo etc trooping into Imo State to have audience with Ihedioha.

It was still to distract Ihedioha, that past Local Government Chairmen and Councillors in the State, relying on a Supreme Court judgment from Ekiti State stormed Imo LGA Councils to distrupt activities there. A plot which sources said was hatched to cause mayhem in the 27 Local Government Areas in the State and in the process call for a State of emergency in Imo.

Prior to the latest developments, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume had visited Senator Rochas Okorocha in his Ogboko home, a move which many said was for both political Titans to pull their acts together and give Gov Emeka Ihedioha a political fight of his live.

However, Hon Mayor Eze, the Special Adviser SA, to Governor Ihedioha on Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs told Trumpeta that no amount of gang up, or distraction by the opposition will derail the activities of the Gov Ihedioha’s administration because the Imo masses are strongly behind the Governor.

“The people of Imo State have today realized what they missed in the last eight years, with a rudderless administration in the State. No amount of propaganda can stop the good leadership of Gov Ihedioha” he said.

Mayor Eze maintained that as a focused Government which anchors its policies on Rule of Law, the Ihedioha administration cannot descend to brigandage in dealing with the people, adding that the era of impunity is gone forever in the State, as an administration made up with people of impeccable character is incharge of Imo affairs today.