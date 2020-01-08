Govt Floats New Security Outfits, Vows To Tackle Crime

By Onyeananam Edmund

In a bid to ensure security of lives and property in Imo State, the Rebuild administration under the Executive Governor of the State, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha, have established two new security groups.

According to a recent statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on security, the new security outfits, namely Imo Vigilante Group and Imo Neighborhood Watch will work round the clock to ensure adequate security.

The public announcement made available to newsmen reads, “while the Imo Vigilante Group will be involved in security enforcement duties, Imo Neighborhood Watch will be involved in intelligence collection. The two outfits will collaborate with security agencies of Imo State. The public is hereby urged to collaborate with them to ensure security in the State. Newly recruited members are to be deployed immediately”.