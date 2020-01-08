Okorocha, Araraume’s  Latest Political Romance Raises Questions In Imo

The recent political reconciliation between erstwhile enemies, Senators Ifeanyi Araraume and Rochas Okorocha has remained a topic of discussion in Imo State.

According to information available to Trumpeta, both men paid each other reconciliatory visits last year, where sources said they agreed to forgive each other.

This Newspaper learnt that the former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha commenced the reconciliation move after he called on Senator Ifeanyi Araraume’s abode at Ishiebu in Isiala Mbano LGA last December.

Trumpeta learnt that Okorocha was accompanied on that journey by some of his trusted allies, where Araraume promised to return the visit.

Weeks after, Araraume in fulfillment of his words also stormed the Ogboko Ideato South residence of Okorocha, who drove him around in an open vehicle for Araraume to behold his massive Castle and its splendor.

Sources told Trumpeta that during discussions, Araraume promised to mend fences with Okorocha, for both men to rekindle their political romance, which began in 2015 but could not last.

However, since after this return visit to Okorocha, which was celebrated in the Media, unlike when Okorocha first visited Araraume, tongues have been wagging.

Imolites have been wondering if truly Araraume has joined forces again after the first failed romance, and asked if Araraume still trusts Okorocha to keep to the bargain they entered into this time.

Those who spoke on the latest political Love existing between Araraume and Okorocha cited how Okorocha “used and dumped” Araraume after he had used the Isiala Mbano born politician to achieve his goals in 2015.

Imolites are saying that in 2015 Imo Governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Hon Emeka Ihedioha boxed Okorocha into a corner, which led to a supplementary election.

Sensing that Ihedioha will dust him in a repeat election, Okorocha even though the incumbent Governor then, ran to Araraume who collapsed his political structure for Okorocha to escape in the supplementary election by the whiskers.

Sources said that part of the bargain reached with Okorocha then was that Araraume will succeed him in 2019.

But instead, Okorocha appointed Araraume’s son Commissioner, against the wish of Araraume.

When the time approached for Okorocha to pick a successor, he announced that any person above 50 years will not succeed, which led Araraume to dump APC and joined APGA as its Governorship candidate, and failed in the main election while Okorocha drafted his son inlaw, Uche Nwosu in as successor, which also collapsed.

Therefore, that Araraume in 2020 will visit Okorocha for a political reconciliation has stunned Imo people, who wonder where Araraume kept his political thinking cap to once again romance with a fellow who never kept any of their previous political bargains.

However, other sources said that Araraume may be playing a “political fool” only to finally get his pound of flesh from Okorocha, who also may be plotting to “Use and Dump” Araraume once again in future political battles.

However, the recent agreement between Okorocha and Araraume for an alliance has left a lot of APGA top shots leaving the party in droves, as they swear they cannot work with Okorocha.

The latest to leave APGA are Bar Ifeanyi Olumba, the party’s Legal Adviser, and Chief CY Amako a big financier of the party.