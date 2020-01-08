Uwajumogu Goes Home February 21

By Onyekachi Eze

The fallen iroko of the Uwajumogu dynasty of Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area, Imo State, Late Distinguished Senator Benjamin Chukwuemeka Uwajumogu will be laid to rest on February 21, 2020.

Until his death, Ben Uwajumogu was the Senator that represented Imo North (Okigwe zone) in the upper legislative House of the National Assembly, Senate.

Information made available to the public by the bereaved family, signed by Mr. Nnadozie Uwajumogu disclosed that he will be committed to mother earth on Friday, February 21, in his country home, Umuihi, Ihitte Uboma LGA, Imo State.

The release stated that the fixed date was after series of meetings and considerations by the community and his immediate family, so as to give him a befitting funeral.

In preparation, the burial committee was constituted, which is headed by Hon Acho Obioma, with the aim of ensuring a successful funeral.

Recall that Senator Uwajumogu represented Ihitte/Uboma State constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly 2007-2015, respectively.

While in the State Assembly, he was also a Speaker during the administration of Rochas Okorocha, 2011-2015.