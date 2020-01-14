Abuja Celebrates Mums Golden Jubilee In Grand Style, as Catholic Church Honours Her

Stevenie Michaels

Party leaders, residents and too many well-wishers on Sunday trooped to the Ekwereazu ,Ahiazu Mbaise country home of Hon. Alfred Obi (Abuja) a successful business man to celebrate his mum Ezinne Charity Obiwueze’s golden jubilee amidst merriment.

The epoch making event which also witness the conferment of golden jubilee award on Ezinne Charity Chikamnele Obiwueze by the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara Mbaise in recognition of her long meritorious service in the church and society at large was described as a huge success by a cross section of crowd who graced the occasion.

Hon. Alfred Obi fondly called Abuja by friend and admirers appreciated God for preserving his mum’s life.

According to him, “The occasion is to celebrate our dear mum in a grand style as it also serves as a token of our appreciation for nurturing us all to be successful .For us, it is not a show-off, it is just to say thank you to her for her labour of love and to God for her beautiful life. It is the least we can do for the superwoman.”

Singing praises of his mother, Abuja said remarkable words about his relationship with her saying she’s valued more than #20 billion to him.

Commenting while receiving the award, Ezinne Charity Chikamnele Obiwueze noted that she never knew that the parishioners were taking records of her lifestyle and secret gesture towards the growth of the church.

The celebrant who was full of praises for her children called on Christians to always support God’s work at all times, stressing that God who sees in the secret in his own wisdom has ways of rewarding his followers.

Ezinne Charity Obiwueze further said the honor done her would spur her to do more and further advised women not to allow any situation they encounter in life hinder them from doing good work of God.

She charged women to hold unto the word of God in everything they do in life.

Also speaking, Chief Paul Onyemuche popularly called Goodness Mighty, one of Ezinnee Obiwueze’s sons in law showered her with much encomium, saying mama deserved more which prompted him to storm his friends just to be in attendance Paul Onyemauche popularly known and addressed by the name Goodness Mighty also set the ball rolling with heartfelt birthday message describing her as super woman. He used the occasion to advise women to emulate her mother in-laws virtue, urging them to see themselves as peace makers.