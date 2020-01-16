The new governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma is already in a serious fix following the great number of politicians who have ambushed him for favours most especially in the areas of appointment.

Supreme Court had on Wednesday pronounced Uzodinma the governor after asking that the certificate of Return, COR, be withdrawn from the winner declared by INEC, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

The swearing in of Uzodinma has put him in a quagmire as numerous political position seekers have started running after him.

Trumpeta investigations have it that his private and guest houses have turned pilgrimage centres of people from all walks of life, while the office of the governor is a no go area.

Further investigations also have it that those trooping in to either congratulate the new governor or felicitate with him in supreme court victory are doing so to get political attention.

It was also learnt that even those who served previous administrations of Okorocha and Ihedioha are also part of the crowd knocking Uzodinma’s door for opportunity to serve.

Close aides of Uzodinma are worried at the upsurge and number of attention seekers hitting their camp since Wednesday’s Supreme Court judgment