Change of Govt: Shut Down Govt House Over Unpaid Allowance

By Okey Alozie

Over 700 street sweepers on Thursday morning blocked the front gate of Imo Government House and strategic positions in Owerri to protest against their unpaid salaries.

The sweepers who are mainly women of Imo State could not allow vehicles to move during the protest which lasted for hours.

The spokes person of the group Ginika Emmaculata who addressed the press in front of Imo Government House revealed that the government of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha is owing them two months’ salary.

Other women who spoke to our reporter disclosed that they got information that the new governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma is not going to retain them.

According to them, one Mr Rufus who happened to be a coordinator announced that the Rescue Mission sweepers have come back to take over from them.

Report revealed that some of the women have refused to work again because of intimidation and harassment from APC women leaders and their agents.

We were told that one Mr Ulonna and Mrs Lois who worked with the Governor’s wife during Ihedioha’s administration were fully incharge of the payment.

The women further complained that they were forced to sign money that they did not collect.

“We want our money” the rampaging women shouted”.

Some of the agents of Governor Hope Uzodinma who spoke to the aggrieved women told them to calm down, adding that things are going to change for good.

Ulonna, the Personal Assistant to the wife of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha was invited to come to Government House for explanation.