By Onyekachi Eze

The Supreme Court judgment which declared that the March 9, 2019 governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Hope Uzodinma as the governor of Imo State has changed the narrative in the camp of Rochas Okorocha and Uche Nwosu.

Apologists to former Imo governor, Okorocha before, during and after the last political have started shifting grounds from the Rescue Mission to the camp of Senator Hope Uzodinma.

There were unprintable names credited to Uzodinma’s governorship ambition, following their firm stand in the ambition of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu who contested under the Action Alliance, AA.

However, since the pendulum has swinged with the apex court’s last Tuesday’s decision which removed Ihedioha as Imo Governor and declared Uzodinma as the duly elected Imo Governor.

Since then, Trumpeta Newspaper observed that Uzodinma has become a “beautiful bride” to not only Imolites, but to Okorocha’s loyalists who now describe the newly sworn in governor as a saint. It has been described those in Okorocha’s camp have drifted to Uzodinma thereby dumping their chairman and members of the APC Exco led by Daniel Nwafor

Meanwhile, as the new romance with the Oru East politician thickens among the Rescue Mission loyalists, the warring factions of the APC leadership in the state appears clearer as event unfolds.

Daniel Nwafor who emerged under the instrumentality of the then governor, Okorocha may have been abandoned by his faction, who now see the handwriting on the wall.

As attention of the Rescue Missionaries shifts from Nwafor to Marcon Nlemigbo as the duly recognized party chairmen, it may end up being “to your tent Oh Isreal”.

Nlemigbo faction has been the only recognized leadership by the National body, and the coming of Hope Uzodinma has further solidified grounds for him which none of the supporters of Okorocha’s administration would want to play opposition.