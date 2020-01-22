Onuegwunwoke Lauds Anyaehie’s  Appointment

A scion of the Onuegwunwoke Royal family of Akwakwuma Kingdom, Owerri North LGA, Imo State, Prince Dave Onuegwunwoke has congratulated Chief (Barr) Nnamdi Anyaehie on his appointment as the Chief of Staff, Government House, Imo State.

Speaking to Trumpeta Newspaper at Sam Mbakwe Cargo International Airport Owerri on his way to a business trip, Onuegwunwoke described Nnamdi Anyaehie as a long time family friend, as therefore knows that Anyaehie will not disappoint in his new position.

He maintained that apart from being a trained Lawyer and astute politician, Anyaehie will use his good relationship among Imo people to bear on his new job.

He said that Anyaehie a seasoned technocrat who built his knowledge on how to manage man and resources early in life through his late father’s business Empire.

“Chief Nnamdi Anyaehie is a good man, an administrator of repute, a nice mixer and most importantly a man with a good heart towards all” Dave Onuegwunwoke said.

The Prince therefore congratulated the Chief of Staff, and emplored him to continue to remain cool-headed in his job, as his office is the engine room of the governor of the State, Senator Hope Uzodinma and a contact point for Imo citizens to the Governor.

He said that Nnamdi Anyaehie, who grew up in wealth, has seen it all and therefore on a mission to serve his Boss, and Imo State, since no amount of wealth can shake him, adding that Anyaehie is stoutly qualified for the Job in all ramifications.

Onuegwunwoke prayed God to allow guide, protect and give Anyaehie the wisdom and vision to do the right thing at all times. “I wish him God’s protection. I pray that God gives him the vision and wisdom to pilot the affairs of his high office to the delight of the Governor and Imo people” Onuegwunwoke said.