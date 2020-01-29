Appointments: Okorocha’s Men Beg Uzodinma For “True” Reconciliation In Imo APC

Developments trailing the coming onboard of Senator Hope Uzodinma as Imo State Governor have again put a section of the APC, Imo State chapter members on tight corner as they are appealing for true reconciliation.

Recall that the State chapter has been enmeshed in leadership crisis which saw the APC in Imo divided into two different camps. Apart from the Coalition group comprised of those of the governor, Senator Uzodinma, another camp is made up of the pro Okorocha group; the APC/AA lineage.

One of the highpoints of Uzodinma’s Supreme Court victory was a quick reconciliation the National Party Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole organized to bring together the new governor and one of the former governor Rochas Okorocha.

Also few of the Okorocha allies, like his son in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu, who dragged the APC ticket with Uzodinma in the spirit of reconciliation was at the Abuja INEC office for the collection of COR as the former governor showed face at the swearing in ceremony in Owerri.

In his maiden speech, Uzodinma said he has forgiven those who stood or worked against him and promised to carry everybody along.

However, all seems not to be well in Imo APC as those who were not originally part of camp Hope are craving for genuine reconciliation.

Trumpeta was told that the cries of non camp Hope APC members, especially the pro-Okorocha group are becoming pronounced as they lament against the attitude of Uzodinma’s followers.

A former Transition Committee Chairman in the Okorocha administration and AA strongman who may have moved over to APC following Uzodinma’s victory took to the public to raise the complains about genuine reconciliation in Imo APC.

The politician who spoke the minds of Okorocha’s men in APC wrote in the social media “Your Excellency, Gov Hope Uzodinma, it is unfortunate that all the APC, AA supporters embraced your Govt and you have shown great maturity by embracing them but your followers in camp Hope decided not to accommodate them. Please there must be true reconciliation”.

This newspaper also learnt that some die-hard Okorocha apostles, especially those of Orlu zone have been making nocturnal moves to Uzodinma’s place to beg him for appointment in the guise of “true reconciliation”.

Further details available to Trumpeta was that the refusal of Uzodinma to allow the council chairmen and councilors of Okorocha’s era retake the LGA secretariats was first signal that the Governor may not have time for them despite the reconciliation.

To go further in the quest to get appointments, the Okorocha men are fast turning beggars for accommodation in the new administration.