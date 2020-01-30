Ohaji Youths Seal Imopoly, Protest Against Return Of Removed  Rector, Fr Madu

Disturbed youths of Ohaji under the auspices of the National Congress of Ohaji Youths, NACOY have disrupted academic activities at the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo over rumoured plans to return the former Rector of the institution, Rev Fr Wence Madu.

Madu was removed by the administration of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha after spending about eight years as head of the institution.

The youths, led by Architect Comrade Chinonye Chinedu on getting information that the ousted governing council of the institution wants to storm the school to foist Fr Madu on the management as Rector, stormed the premises to resist the move.

Apart from insisting that Fr Madu has outlived his tenure and usefulness in the institution to be considered for a return, youths of Ohaji are of the view that those in the academia from the area deserve to be considered for principal office positions.

Speaking to Trumpeta on reasons for the resistance, NACOY President stated that it is no longer news that the tenure of Fr Madu was uneventful as the only achievement he recorded was fuelling bad blood between government and the host communities of Imo Poly.

He said that Ohaji youths have resolved to resist any change in the leadership and where necessary Ohaji persons in the academia should be considered.

The Ohaji Youths said they will continue to keep vigil at the institution to ward off attempts to return Fr Madu and scheme out people of the area in appointments.