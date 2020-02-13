Okigwe Zone: Nwajuba To Replace Late Uwajumogu



By Okey Alozie

The race for Okigwe zone senatorial seat is now becoming very hot to the contenders.

Few days to the burial of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, the Senator that represented the zone, information from a reliable source revealed that the dead Senator may be replaced by Emeka Nwajuba, minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Nwajuba who hails from Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State may have been tipped by the presidency as the possible replacement to the dead senator Nwajuba as we gathered emerged as a child of circumstance to settle the political war and emerging tension generated by those aspiring for the Okigwe senate position.

From all indications, Emeka Nwajuba maybe the anointed candidate that is now used to settle the crisis in the area.

He will be unveiled to his people immediately after the burial of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu on 21st of February 2020 in his home LGA.

It could be recalled that since the death of senator Uwajumogu few months ago there have been succession war in the six local government areas of Okigwe zone.

Each of the LGAs want to produce a successor to the senate position.

Moreover Okigwe South political bloc where the dead senator came from (comprising of Ihitteuboma, Obowo and Ehime Mbano) want to serve out its tenure in the red chambers.

Contrary to this, Okigwe North comprising of Isiala Mbano, Onuimo and Okigwe LGA want to take a fresh turn.

Onuimo and Okigwe LGA have insisted that it must be their turn this time around based on that they brought Mathew Omegara to run for the race.