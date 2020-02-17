Okorocha’s Men Seek Uzodinma’s Face .Lead Various Group On Courtesy To Camp Hope



There are strong indications that majority of those who were part of the Senator Rochas Okorocha’s political camp otherwise known as the Rescue Missionaries are gradually shifting allegiance to the new governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Okorocha during his tenure as two time governor of Imo State raised a political group where majority of those involved were his appointees and allies.

At the end of his tenure, some of those allies got elective positions as House of Assembly and Federal legislators positions.

However, the centre can no longer hold in the camp as some arrowheads are already shifting to Uzodinma.

It would be recalled that a big division existed in the APC family in Imo State where the Okorocha group, Rescue Missionaries are opposed to the coalition that backed Senator Hope Uzodinma.

But since Uzodinma is now in charge as Governor, those hitherto opposed to the coalition group are now romancing the governor’s camp, an indication they may have abandoned Okorocha’s Resuce Mission.

Only last week, one of the notable allies of Okorocha and two time member for Okigwe South Federal Constituency, Hon Chike Okafor led his constituents on a courtesy to the secretary to the state governor, Chief Cosmas Iwu.

Okafor, a former commissioner for finance during the first tenure of Okorocha took his people on the courtesy.

Moments after the Okafor trip, another Federal lawmaker, Rt Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo also gathered people of Isu, Njaba, Nkwerre and Amaigbo to meet with the Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Nnamdi Anyaehie.

While Iwu is from Ehime Mbano of Okigwe South, Anyaehie is of Nkwerre.

Also, reports filtered in that another federal lawmaker, Hon Kingsley Uju Chima will likely lead his Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West federal lawmaker to meet with senator Uzodinma to pay allegiance.

It was also observed that when Uju and his Ideato Federal Constituency counterpart, Dr Paschal Obi were about to decamp from AA to APC, senator Uzodinma was specially invited to honour the defection before they were led to meet with the party chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole.

There are insinuations that the moves are targeted at wooing Uzodinma and getting his attention.

Fresh facts also emerged that the visits to Iwu and Anyaehie were meant to soften the grounds to enable them be on same page with the APC governor of the state.