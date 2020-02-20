Alleged Infidelity: Man Attacked by Wife in Critical Condition At FMC Owerri



The negative effects of valentine activities bothering on infidelity have continued to rock our society, including Owerri the capital city of Imo State.

The recent incident which has left a doctor with the federal medical centre FMC, Owerri in critical condition was within the week reported as his wife allegedly brutally attacked him last Tuesday night after an alleged domestic quarrel.

Trumpeta gathered that the victim’s wife allegedly cut off his nose, upper teeth, tip of tongue, lower gums and after the assault allegedly called the victim‘s mother to come and carry his son’s body.

According to a report monitored in the social media; a colleague of the victim wrote to report “A doctor in my centre (FMC) Owerri was assaulted by his wife after a quarrel. The woman cut off his nose, upper teeth, tip of his tongue and part of his lower gums. She then called the guy’s mother to come carry her son’s corpse” Dr Jones wrote.

The victim’s colleague in his report further said that; “luckily for the doctor, he was rushed to the hospital that Tuesday night and that they stabilized him”

He continued that the victim as at the time of his report was conscious, but could not talk since he’s on tracheotomy.

Meanwhile, rumours making rounds suggests that the victim was allegedly caught by his wife romancing another Lady which reportedly may have led to the domestic argument at home which incidentally led to the baberic acts.

Trumpeta had in previous reports exposed how two men became victim’s of their wives brutality because of suspicion related to infidelity.