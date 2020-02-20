Princess Ngozi Duru Takes Imo College of Nursing To Next Level



By Okey Alozie

The Provost of Imo State College of Nursing, Orlu, Prince Ngozi Duru is now the best among equals following her antecedents and track records shown so far as head of the medical institution.

A visit to the college of Nursing Orlu shows that the Provost has transformed the institution to a modern standard that is worthy of emulation by others.

Our reporter observed that the Provosts and her team played host to heads of institutions (Provost/Principals) focal persons, Nursing and Midwifery council officials from the south east and south-south region of Nigeria to Imo State.

This is the first time such a thing is happening in the south east.

These stakeholders of the Health sector from the two main geopolitical region have been in Imo State purposely for reforms especially in the area of students information management system. Over 250 heads of institutions were in attendance and receive good treatment from their host, Princess Ngozi Duru, the Provosts of Imo State College of Nursing, Orlu.

From the first to the last day of the visit the visitors were properly catered coupled with the beautiful environment they were kept.

Information available to us revealed that the heads of institutions that visited gave kudos to Princess Duru as she was declared the best provost east of the Niger based on her outstanding performance.

According to them, Princess Duru is a gift from above and has made Imo people proud through giant strides she recorded within few months.

Today, Imo State College of Nursing is one of the state own tertiary institutions. In February 2019, the Nursing and Midwifery council of Nigeria raised a circular for all school of Nursing and Midwifery in Nigeria to move to collegiate or risk being shut down, meaning not to be regulated by the council by the year 2023. The truth remain that Imo college of Nursing Orlu is already established as a college since 2014 and ahead of all other Nursing training institution in Nigeria.

The first students of the college had the best result in the very first attempt of the General Nursing training institutions in Nigeria. Since then, three sets have graduated as we gathered and all the graduates now are fully licensed to practice.

Another applause Princess Ngozi Duru should earn is in the area of discipline she injected on all the students coupled with her administrative competency.

During interaction with newsmen in the school on Tuesday, the Provost said her best is yet to come adding she will do everything to ensure Imo College of Nursing Orlu is upgraded to the highest level.

In her words “we are the only college of Nursing in Imo State and our training is valid.

Nursing and midwifery council of Nigerian is no nonsense because the organization keeps to standard” she said.

Speaking further, she hinted that there is need to add more value to the college.

According to her, NBTE accreditation is very necessary and for that the college must upgrade to the next level in few months time.

She raised eyesbrow on the set back caused in the past by the former provost of the college sister Grace Agu.

Mr Olaniyi and other council officials who spoke to journalists praised the provost adding that Imo State has been so generous to them since they arrived.

They prayed that God will continue to bless and protest the provost Princess Ngozi Duru.