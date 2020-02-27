Boko Haram Scare Hits Imo ..Presence of Niger Rep Migrants Causes Stir in Mbaise Community



Palpable fear seemingly griped Imolites in the late hours of Wednesday February 26, 2020 especially residents of Ahiazu Mbaise communities when a security alarm of alleged book haram invasion suddenly hit the social media handles.

Trumpeta gathered that Afor Oru Market area was tagged a danger zone in the said security alert following the presence of strange faces in the said area which according to reports was spotted by vigilant residents of the area.

It could be recalled that the incessant attacks by herders men in some communities in several parts of the nation including south east has caused serious panic resulting to the call for state policing as several villages in the south east have fallen victim of such attack.

The sitting of some strange faces who Trumpeta later gathered are alleged illegal Niger Republic immigrants no doubt left serious fear in the hearts of Imolites especially those in Mbaise communities as reports has it that they kept vigil till day brake for fear of being all attacked.

Meanwhile, authorities in the affected area (Ahiazu Mbaise) have calmed the citizens assuring that the strangers were only illegal Niger Republic migrants who strayed into the area and have since been apprehended and would be soon shown the way out.

In a release signed by the Lawmaker for Ahiazu Mbaise state constituency in Imo house of Assembly, Hon Sam Otuibe, he said;

“My attention has been drawn to the news that is being circulated around Ahiazu Mbaise since yesterday night that the BOKO HARAM terrorist group has infiltrated into Ahiazu and where ready unleash mayhem.

“When I contacted the DPO of Ahiazu Mbaise police division, they were spurred into action and in some hours, I was reliably informed that they are not BOKO HARAM terrorist, but illegal NIGER immigrants, that snacked into our locality in search of menial jobs to earn a living. About fifteen (15) of them are under the police custody now and they will be shown the way out before the end of today.

“I urge the good people of Ahiazu Mbaise to be calm and vigilant, and go about their daily activities and to report every suspected incident to the security personnel’s around your locality for immediate action. No one is expected to take law’s into his hands, I assure you that the peace and security of the people of Ahiazu Mbaise must be maintained under my watch.

“My numbers are available, please do not hesitate to contact me in situations like this.

Meanwhile, the Imo state police command has confirmed the incident. Reacting in a press release the command said they have been notified of the information. It reads…

“The Imo state command has been notified of news making rounds on various social media platforms that some Fulani Herdsmen are camping somewhere in Oru, Ahiazu Mbaise, in preparation to attack some communities within the said location. On the receipt of the information, the DPO led a team of policemen in search of the said people, and they were traced to a petrol station in Oru, Ahiazu Mbaise, where he met about Fifteen (15) men led by one Haruna Isa, 73 years old.”

“Contrary to earlier identities of the men identified as herdsmen, they were discovered to be HHausarom Niger Republic. Upon interrogation they claimed to have resided in Imo State for the past five years moving from one village to another. They also claimed to be labourers who engage in digging pit toilets across villages, various implements used for the said purpose were found on them, they however claimed to have camped in the petrol station with the consent of the owner. The said owner of the station when contacted, gave them his consent to stay there so that they can stay and also provide security for his facility as well.”

“In view of the above, the divisional police officer detailed a patrol team to remain on stand-by at the petrol station to forestall any possible break down of law and order, while he moved into the town to sensitize members of the public of his findings and also to calm them down.”

“However, while sensitizing the members of the communities, the DPO received a distress call from the patrol team that youths numbering about One Hundred (100) with different offensive weapons invaded the fuel station trying to attack and possibly kill the people but met the resistance from the team detailed to be at the petrol station.”

“The DPO on arrival at the scene, discovered that some of the people had fled the scene in fear, he then moved into the community for search and rescue, of which he rescued about seven (7) Hausa, and then took all of them to the police station for safety, while efforts are on to move them to the Nigeria Immigration Service for further action.

The command therefore wishes to state that the news that there is war in Ahiazu Mbaise is not only false but baseless, misleading and mischievous as no one was neither attacked, injured nor killed. It is simply a case of false alarm and the situation has been arrested and normalcy has restored to the said environment.”

“The Imo Command therefore, warned members of the public to desist from raising false alarm or fake news as such is capable of causing chaos, anarchy and breach of peace, while commending the vigilance of the members of the public, warns against taken laws into their hands and then advice them to always report any strange face(s) or movement(s) within their environment to the police or any other security agency for prompt and decisive action.”

“Members of the public are also advised to go about their lawful business without fear of molestation as the Command remains strongly in the business of providing safety and security to all and sundry within Imo State.”