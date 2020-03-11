Plot To Make Imo Governor’s LGA Part of Oil Producing Area Thickens Assembly Sets Up Committee



Tunji Adedeji

A grand plot to make the Local Government Area of the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Oru- East, become part of the Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC)has been uncovered as it is being championed by the Member representing Oru- East State Constituency, Hon. Chiagozie Nwaneri

This is even as the Speaker of the state Assembly has set up an Adhoc Committee to ascertain if Oru East meets the requirements to be a part of ISOPADEC.

The plot was alleged to have been weaved around the governor and other key players, especially on the roles they are expected to play.

A source said the lawmaker, who is believed to be leading the move on the floor of the house, has the backing of the executive and other stakeholders in the area. This newspaper could not know reasons why the new agitation by Oru East lawmakers came up with the motion after earlier attempts had failed in the past.

Investigation revealed that through Addax operates in Oru East with little or no production which the federal government hasn’t recognized because of its insignificance in the Oil unlike the oil installations in Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta, the two oil producing areas of the state.

There are also worries from the people if the House of Assembly has legal functions to discus on inclusion of LGA as Oil producing area of the state.

Recall that during Tuesday’s plenary season, the Member representing Oru- East State Constituency, Hon. Chiagozie Nwaneri moved a motion urging the state Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma to include Oru- East LGA in Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC).

In his motion he cited that the bill has been deliberated in the 7th and 8th Assembly but surprisingly was not passed.

Hon. Nwaneri stated that Oru- East produces thousands of barrels of oil and should be allowed to benefit from the programmes of ISOPADEC, in the interest of justice, equity and fair play.

In the resolution of the motion, The Speaker of the state Assembly set up an Adhoc Committee to ascertain if Oru East meets the requirements to be a part of ISOPADEC.

The Committee is expected to report back to the Assembly on 24th of March. Members of the AdHoc Committee are: Hon. Barr. Innocent Arthur Egwim – Ideato North (Chairman) Hon. Barr. Kennedy Ibeh – Obowo,Hon Okey Onyekamma – Mbaitolu, Hon Prince Obinna-Okwara – Nkwerre

Hon. Uju Onwudiwe – Njaba,Hon. Ngozi S M Obiefule – Isu,Hon Dominic Ezerioha – Oru West

Hon Frank Ugboma – Oguta, Hon Hercules Okoro- Ohaji/Egbema.