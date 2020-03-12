I Have Been Exiled Out OF Imo, Says Ihedioha .Accused Govt of Plotting To Cause Crisis With Home Coming After Supreme Court



The immediate past governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has told the Imo State Government led by Senator Hope Uzodinma that he is not a violent person, and was not returning to Imo State to forment trouble, even as he said that he has now been exiled from his State of birth.

Emeka Ihedioha was billed to land in Imo State yesterday for the first time after the January 14, 2020 Supreme Court judgment which removed him from office. But it never was

However, the State Government, with the ruling All Progressive Congress APC and police made available Press Releases to the Public, where they alleged that Ihedioha was returning to the State for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to continue its Demonstration which has remained a constant exercise since Ihedioha was sacked from Imo Government House, Owerri.

In a Release signed by himself, the former Governor said that it was unfortunate that a peaceful return to Imo State to participate in the PDP’s Ward Congresses on Saturday, has been blown out of proportion by the State Government all in a bid to stop him from returning home to address his followers and PDP members.

He said that with the latest action of the Government, it means he has been exiled by the present Government of Imo State, led by Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Ihedioha said “I have not visited the State since the Supreme Court judgment and I was planning to come in to participate in the on-going congresses being conducted by my party PDP”.

Ihedioha added that “Imo State Government made spurious allegations, including that I plan to lead violent protests as well as import thugs to perpetrate violence. Nothing could be further from the truth. I am not and have never been a violent person”.

He said that rather than cause a breach of security or cause trouble in Imo, he decided to stay away because “My visit is not worth the life of any Imo citizen”.

Ihedioha stressed that he did not know that the Government has now exiled him from Imo State for staying away from the State for certain reasons.

“While I have in recent weeks elected to stay away from family and friends in Imo, I am not aware that I have been exiled out of the State” he hinted.