Suspended Workers: Circular To Allow Them Back -HOS



By Okey Alozie

In contrast to the wide spread report that Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has recalled suspended civil servants, Trumpeta can reveal that as at the time of this report, no official directive from Government House signaling the report.

It would be recalled that during the time of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha as Governor, workers who recruited before and immediately after the 2019 elections were asked to stop work pending further verification of their eligibility.

But news filtered in last weekend about the recall.

Our reporter who was at the Portharcourt road secretariat noticed that the suspended workers.

The suspend civil servants of Imo State on Monday morning besieged the head of service block at the state secretariat, Owerri, claiming that they have come to resume work as directed by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

When contacted for his own reaction, the Head of Service, Dr Camenus Iwuagwu said there was no circular to that effect.

According to him, the suspended workers are acting on their own and not on government directive.

The suspended workers numbering over 200 were physically seen loitering around the state secretariat on Monday.

Some who spoke to our reporter said they were asked to go back to their various offices and ignore the suspension letters given to them by the immediate past administration led by Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

The suspended workers mostly youths, insisted that they will continue to come to work every day as nobody is going to stop them again from entering their offices.

Information from the office of the head of service now declared the news of reinstatement of the suspended workers as fake and a calculated attempt to bring confusion in Imo.