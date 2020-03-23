Corona Virus: Imo May Be Shut Down, As Church Bans Social Gathering



By Okey Alozie

There is serious panic in Imo State over the speed at which the dreaded Coronavirus is spreading within the country since few days now.

Against this back drop, Imo may be shut down like other states did last weekend.

Out of fear, parents have stopped their children from going to school, market and other social places as People are increasingly being afraid to exchange hand shake.

Retired Catholic Arch Bishop of Owerri, Most Rev Anthony Obinna has issued a statement on the corona virus pandamenic directing the fruitful on precautionary measures to take.

The Bishop in his address to members of the Owerri Archdiocesan pastoral council at the Jublee Hall recently said due to the rapid spread of the Coronvirus into different countries of the World, Fear and panic have gripped many people.

He said the position of the Arch Diocese now is that people should keep their environment clean, wash their hands regularly and that handshake during mass will now be with those near your seat.

While preaching during Sunday mass at Annunciation Catholic Parish Road one, Imo Housing Umuguma New Owerri, the parish priest, Rev Father B.C Chinemerem said it is good to take proactive measures adding that church members should now distance themselves from school gatherings and unnecessary activities. He also advised people not to seat too close to each other. He promised four masses will be celebrated on Sunday to decongest people from clustering in one particular mass.

He advised his parishioners to be very careful this time around to avoid danger.

“You should endavour to pray very well and ask God for forgiveness of Sin” father Chinemerem told his parishioners