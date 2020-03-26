ID Nwoga Is Dead, As Condolences Flood Mbaise



By Orji Sampson

Mbaise nation and indeed Imo state have been town into mourning following the death of a very illustrious son of the soil, Chief Innocent Dials Nwoga.

ID Nwoga was the pioneer chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter and a front line political leader in the state.

The great Iroko hails from Umuokirika in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA.

He contributed immensely to the development of Mbaise land and our nascent democracy and would be remembered for his calm nature of doing things.

His burial arrangements as at the time of this report was yet to be announced by his family.