Why Former Imo Accountant General AG, Igbo Was Sacked

Reasons surrounding the removal of former Accountant General of Imo State, for the later has unfolded, if what Trumpeta Newspaper gathered are to be considered.

Governor Hope Uzodinma on Wednesday sent the accountant general, Mr Donald Igbo parking, and immediately substituted him with Sir Valentine Chukwukama Obieze.

Trumpeta has uncovered reasons that may have been responsible for the action.

One of the major reasons for the sack of Igbo may not be unconnected to suspected sabotage he was accused against the Uzodinma’s led government.

Recall, that one of the cardinal points the governor echoed in his maiden broadcast was prompt payment of salaries and pensions, and he further promised that salaries of workers be paid every 25th of the month .

But since he came on board, the promise to pay every 25 of the month has not only failed but many categories of workers were yet to get previous salaries of past months.

Against the backdrop of this development, accusing fingers pointed in the direction of the sacked AG, alleged to be dormant in carrying out the governor’s directives.

Not wanting to fail on his promise, Uzodinma moved to remove the Igbo.

Also said to be another major reason is the background of Igbo who was brought in by Rochas Okorocha and retained by Emeka Ihedioha. Sources in Government House disclosed to Trumpeta that Uzodinma was highly uncomfortable that the man in charge of money was a product of his predecessors. Not wanting to have an “enemy” within, Igbo has to go.

In order to be on a safer side, the Oru East born governor found delight in working with his kinsman from Akatta, a neighbouring village with Omuma where the governor comes from.

Uzodinma is said to be more relaxed with the appointment of Valentine Obieze, believing he would take every instructions seriously, especially as it concerns regular payment of pension and salaries.