Crisis Hits IMSU Alumni, President Removed, Vice President Takes Over Position



Leadership crisis has crept into the executive of the Imo State University Alumni Association following the suspension of the President and takeover of the Vice.

In a meeting held by the Board of Trustees, Imo State University Alumni Association a resolution was taken that Prince Ezeala Ferdinard Akano has been officially suspended by the Board as President.

The reasons the Board gave for his suspension were that it has been noticed he wasn’t committed fully in the discharge of his duties as he allegedly showed incompetence and negligence in the implementation of the 2019 Annual General meeting resolution held in Owerri alongside that of the Board of Trustees held in February, 2020.

Trumpeta learnt that while he was on seat, he was accused to have exhibited some dubious and fraudulent character(s) which had to do with alleged illegal collection of Alumni levy fee as well as disregarding the guidelines set up by the 2019 AGM. He was also accused of misguiding the National Executive Council towards nominating him as the rightful candidate that would represent them in the Imo University council without seeking the consent of the general house, opening an account with Zenith Bank without the approval and knowledge of the Board alongside other unspeakable allegations.

In the statement signed by Prince Chinedu Obi (Chairman) and Barr Okwudili Ukaga (Secretary).

The Board therefore, resolved to suspend him while the vice president would immediately assume duty in the capacity of the president in line with the constitution of the Alumni.