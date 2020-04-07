Rescue Mission Camp of Imo APC in Disarray .As Members Testify To Probe Panel



All is not well in the Rescue Mission camp of the All Progressive Congress, APC, as the political family of the former Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is in shambles following the statements credited to some of the stalwarts before the Imo State Judicial Probe panel verifying contract awards during the regime of Okorocha.

Rescue Mission is the political circle of former appointees and followers of Okorocha in the APC. At the heat of the 2019 election, majority of the Okorocha apostles moved into AA to support Uche Nwosu’s governorship ambition while others remained. But the inability of Nwosu to win the governorship saw those who joined him return to APC.

However, there is air of uncertainty in the camp as some of those who held positions in the past open up on their stewardship.

Trumpeta learnt that there is serious loss of confidence and accusations of betrayal rocking the camp otherwise known as Agburu political family since some of the former appointees appeared before the probe panel as witnesses.

It would be recalled that the Emeka Ihedioha administration set up a probe panel which was inherited by the incumbent. And as part of the panel’s activities, former top officials of the Okorocha government like Dr Paschal Obi, former Principal Secretary, Dr (Mrs) Uche Ejiogu and Mrs Josephine Udorji Ex SUBEB Chairman and former Works Commissioner respectively.

The exposures arising from the witnesses have upturned events in the camp. Even as Okorocha is yet to appear and has consequently gone to court to seek permission not to appear before the probe panel, the camp is already boiling with accusation and counter accusations of betrayal.

This newspaper was told that the core of the group is not happy with those who had appeared with witnessed before the panel. It was learnt that their statements were viewed as betrayal to Okorocha who appointed them to offices.

Trumpeta findings have it that in a bid to get off the hook of the probe panel, those who appeared opened up to state what transpired during the Okorocha era. But their verbal submissions were said to have irked other Rescue Missionaries who felt betrayed.

Further information has it that those who have appeared as witnesses may stand ostracized in the political family.