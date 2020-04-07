Ndukwe Calls For Calm In Ihitte/Uboma •Reaffirms Confidence In Uzodinma’s Administration



By Onyekachi Eze

A political leader in Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area, Imo State, and a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC from Ihitte clan, Prince Obioha Ndukwe has reaffirmed absolute confidence in the leadership potentials of the State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Apart from expressing optimism that Uzodinma would deliver true governance to Ndi Imo, Ndukwe has called for relative peace across the length and breadth of Ihitte/Uboma, even as he gave more reasons why Ihitte clan seem not to be comfortable with government appointments made so far.

In a media parley with Trumpeta correspondent in Owerri over the weekend, Prince Ndukwe extolled the leadership and administrative sagacity of the governor, adding that in no distant time, Imo would breath a fresh air of effective governance.

He reiterated his firm support in moving the State forward, in tandem to the 3Rs mantra of Uzodinma which focused on rehabilitation, reconstruction and recovery.

While reposing his unflinching loyalty towards Uzodinma’s regime, Ndukwe enjoined the people of Ihitte/Uboma to close ranks and joins hands in making Imo great again.

Prince Ndukwe said that no one has the power to determine to the chief executive who to appoint into his government, hence pleaded with the governor to consider more of Ihitte people in his next appointments since the people of Uboma so far have benefited more.

“Since Ihitte/Uboma is made up of Ihitte and Uboma clans, it would be better and fair to consider both clans in government appointments”.

“In that way, neither Ihitte nor Uboma would feel marginalized”.

Furthermore, the political guru opined that his earlier assertion in a newspaper publication wasn’t for a personal aggrandizement, but represented the majority of Ihitte clan who felt sidelined in a government that it remained steadfast with from the onset when others deserted the ambition.

He warned politicians and aspirants not to fuel crisis when there is no need of such, rather should work towards the progress of Ihitte/Uboma in general other than sectional politics.

Also, he disclosed that the governor is one man with a listening ear and has the penchant in pursuit for equity, justice and fairness.