Obile Community Salutes Ohaji/Egbema IMC Chairman

Executive members of Obile Town Union in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State have congratulated the newly appointed Interim Management Committee Chairman of the Council, Hon. Marcel Amadioha

According to the statement signed by Obile Town Union President General, Comrade Kingsley Chigozie Omuruka popularly called ‘Blocker’ and the Union Secretary, Mr. Ernest Amadi, the entire people of the community are happy with the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma for appointing Amadioha the IMC Chairman of the Council Area.

The Union declared total support for the Council Boss assuring the governor that Hon. Amadi will contribute immensely towards actualizing the three ‘R’, Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery Agenda of the present administration.