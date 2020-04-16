Bob Njemanze Urges Effective Distribution of Govt Palliative, Lauds Uzodinma On Performance



Gov Hope Uzodinma has been called upon to ensure that his administrations palliatives to cushion the effects of Covid 19 pandemic lockdown gets to the people who they are meant for irrespective of political party affiliations as government belongs to all citizens.

Popular Owerri based social commentator Prince Bob Njemanze who issued this advice in Owerri yesterday, also urged him to institute a fresh dawn in the state after the eight years rogue administration of Sen Rochas Okorocha who he accused of subdued Imo State for eight years after initially pretending to be a messiah when he actually is a wolf in sheep clothing.

Noting to that opposition does not mean insincere and unfounded criticism garnished with fake news, Prince Njemanze stated that he supports honest, sincere and factual critique of activities of government no matter who is at the helm.

According to him citizens are supposed to be interested in how they are being governed, but stressed that when fallacious criticism make government lose focus everyone suffers.

He stressed the need to commend government when it carries out the duties for which it was elected, noting that trying to pull down a performing government will not help anyone.

Prince Njemanze who lauded Gov Uzodinma for his interest in road and infrastructure development said Sen Okorocha caused the havoc Imo roads became through awarding of road contracts himself, pointing out that Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha brought the companies that were repairing the roads abandoned by Okorocha.

He expressed joy that the governor kept the roads projects going after assessing what they have been able to do so far.

He noted that unlike Okorocha Gov Uzodinma has been fair in the distribution of appointments across the three senatorial zones and attracted best minds from different spheres of endeavour into his administrations, stressing he is confident they would help him deliver for the people.

On Corona Virus, the social commentator lauded the spirit effort of the governor in the fight against the pandemic and commended him for joining Lagos State in opening one of the best equipped isolation centres in the country.

Noting that payment of pension is a right and not much of an achievement, he however, argued that payment of pension arrears held by previous administrations is an achievement that deserves commendation.

He stressed that Sen Okorocha even paid pensioners 40% pension while asking them to sign for 100% receipt, even as he noted that the passing of baton in the appointment of the acting Chief Judge is a testament to the cordial relationship existing between the executive and the judiciary.

Prince Njemanze called on those he described as little minds in the aborted Ihedioha administration and overzealous appointees of the present administration to give peace a chance to enable Gov Uzodinma to maximize his God given potentials for the effective and purposeful administration of the state.

He pointed out that the governor did not remove Rt Hon Ihedioha from office as according to him man proposes but God dispossess, even as he called on all to be loyal to God decision and not allow personal selfish consideration lead them into questioning.