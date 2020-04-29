How IMC, DAGS Were Bye-Pass In Salary Payment

Testimonies of some workers in various local government areas in Imo State has reportedly thrown Interim Management Committee, IMC Chairmen and Directors of Administration and Finance into confusion as they continued to wobble over suspicion of secret payment of their staff.

Trumpeta gathered that the alleged rancor between the Governor’s aides and the IMC chairmen may have something to do with the said break in due process.

According to a source close to some workers, there seems to be no hope for some of the workers who are yet to be paid as no one understands the managerial decision of top aides of the governor, especially those connected to local government administration.

The source who pleaded anonymity hinted that the latest development has caused some local government workers who are suspicious of secret payment to plan a boycott of service.

Trumpeta also gathered that the workers yet unpaid are pointing accusing fingers on the state Accountant General, alleging a connivance with the top aide of the governor to pay selected workers from the various local governments of the state, thereby attempting to sow the seed of discord among Imo State citizens.

The payment according to the source is ongoing, but he wondered if the Interim Management Committee Chairmen and the Directors of Administration and Finance in various LGAs are addressing the issue.

The unpaid workers called on the government through a spokesman who pleaded anonymity, to address their suspicion, but questioned why the Accountant General should permit being followed by past administrations.

It could be recalled that prior to the appointment of IMC chairmen, the state House of Assembly had asked the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to appoint the LGA IMC leaders into the 27 local government areas to manage their affairs in line with the provisions of the Law Number Seven 2013, citing section 45A of the Imo State local government administration as (amended) Law No.7 of 2013.