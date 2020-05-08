Imo Medical Scientists Call For More Testing … Donates 200VTM, Hand sanitizers, Billboards

By: Tochi Onyeubi

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, AMLSN, Imo chapter, has called on the government to embark on intensified COVID-19 testing in the state.

Speaking to the Imo state COVID taskforce headed by Prof. Maurice Iwu at the Odeniigbo Center, while presenting medical and preventive materials, the Chairman of the Association, Dr. Kingsley Excel Dunga said medical scientists must be at the forefront to make sure the fight against the disease doesn’t fail.

The Association in order to show support to the taskforce team and their readiness to partner with the government, donated 200 Vials of Viral Transport Medium to preserve samples and keep them in good condition on board to testing centers, 35,000Mls of Phenol based hand sanitizers and mounted information packed bill board at FGGC, Okigwe road.

Welcoming the group, the Chairman of Imo state COVID-19 Taskforce, Prof. Maurice Iwu said their efforts and contributions are appreciated by Imolites.

Prof. Iwu who said the battle against COVID- 19 is not over, urged Imolites to continue to maintain social distancing and other preventive measures put in place, even as he appreciated efforts of local government leaders especially town unions of various communities in information sharing.

In a separate interview, Dr. Dunga stated that their role as key stakeholders in the fight against the virus cannot be over emphasized.

He informed that the donation of 200Vials Viral Transport Medium VTM, is key in ensuring that, samples are preserved and in good condition for accurate diagnosis.

According to him, when these measures are not carefully taken and preserved accordingly, the virus which he said is fragile, can die or give a false negative or false positive result, hence the VTM for authenticity.