Membership of Public Accounts Committee: Crisis Hits Imo Assembly, As PDP Lawmakers Reject Composition



Unease calm is now pervading the Hallowed Chambers of Imo House of Assembly following what members of the opposition party in the House, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP described as an aberration.

Trumpeta learnt that the Six Lawmakers of PDP extraction have petitioned the Speaker, Hon Collins Chiji for ignoring members of the Minority party in setting up the House Committee on Public Accounts PAC.

In a letter dated May 4, 2020 from Hon Anyadike Nwosu, the Minority “Leader of the House, to the Speaker, Rt Hon Chiji Collins, with the subject: Headship/ membership of the Public Account Committee”, Anyadike drew the attention of the Speaker on the Headship of the PAC which he said should be occupied by the minority party.

“Mr Speaker, it is important to inform you that by convention in Nigeria and Worldwide, the Headship of the Public Accounts Committee is reserved for the Minority party” the petition read

The letter was signed by Hons Frank Ugboma, Solomon Anukam, Phillip Ejiogu, Okey Onyekanma and Tochi Okereke including Anyadike himself.

Trumpeta learnt that the PDP Lawmakers who are of the minority party in the House had to petition the Speaker as he had constituted the Public Accounts Committee PAC without taking cognizance of what the rule says, and rather appointed All Progress Congress APC Lawmaker to head the committee when the party is in majority in the House.

It was learnt that no member of PDP made the list, even when it is PDP that should Head the Committee.

Those in the PAC are all members of the majority ruling party, APC.

Namely: Hon Chigozie Nwaneri, Hon Uche Ogbuagu, Hon Chyna Iwuanyanwu, Hon Michael Njoku, Hon Kennedy Ibe, Hon Arthur Egwim, Hon Emeka Nduka and Hon Kanayo Onyemechi.

Indications are that the PDP Lawmakers may not accept the anormally and may seek various options if the Speaker does not correct the mistake, which may include litigation.