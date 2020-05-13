Okorocha’s Camp Opt For PDP Begins Consultation With Party

Indications are that a former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha is preparing grounds to dump the All Progressive Congress, APC, for the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

Trumpeta learnt that already, Okorocha has sent out a delegation to begin talks with PDP on the possibility of joining the party before the 2023 election year.

Our source said that Okorocha is no longer comfortable in APC, especially with what is happening to his faction of the party in Imo State.

Although Imo APC may look like one and whole but Trumpeta was told that the Party in Imo State has various cells, controlled by various Heads.

This Newspaper was told that there is the “Sherrif APC” headed Gov Hope Uzodinma, the Okorocha APC, with Senator Okorocha as head, Araraume APC with Senator Araraume as Leader, “AA APC” led by Chief Uche Nwosu, the Coalition APC, with Dr TOE Ekechi as Leader, and the Coalition APC, with Chief Uzoma Obiyor as Leader. There is also another “APC” which operates under the wing of a former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere.

Trumpeta learnt that as a political Soothsayer and old horse in the game Okorocha has realized early enough that all it takes is a little push, and the entire Imo APC crevices will fall apart and the party will disintegrate in the State.

Another fear, Trumpeta learnt, is that Okorocha is sure that immediately Buhari’s second term expires, it looks difficult for APC to remain intact again.

But most importantly, Trumpeta was informed that the way and manner Uzodinma has treated Okorocha after setting foot inside Government House, Owerri, despite all the agreements they went into before the Supreme Court victory is ridiculous.

Trumpeta learnt that Okorocha has also realized that remaining in APC in 2023 to fight for the party structure in Orlu with Uzodinma will be a herculean task, and therefore better to move to PDP on time and solidify Orlu PDP under which platform he will go for a second term in the Senate.

Sources from Abuja said that already Okorocha’s “delegation” has commenced contact with PDP top shots on plans to return to PDP.

Already, it is said that Okorocha is receiving good news from his delegation, as Okorocha’s file as a pioneer member of PDP is still intact, and would be given “fair hearing”.

Sources said the matter is still a top secret and will not be surprise if both PDP and Okorocha deny the story.

“It remains a top secret for now. But one thing certain is that Okorocha is tired of APC” Trumpeta was told.

It would be recalled how the APC 2019 Imo Governorship ticket was denied Okorocha who wanted to handover the flag to his son in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu, his presumed successor.

However, Alhaji Gulak, who was sent by APC to conduct the Imo Governorship primaries handed the ticket to the present Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, and fled Imo State at the dead of the night.