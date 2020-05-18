Missing Millions: LGA Workers Want DAGS, TRS Probe

By Peter Uzoma

The recent transfer of Directors of Admin and General Services (DAGS), and the Treasurers in the local government system has made startling revelations in the local government areas.

In the Oguta local government area, a source told Trumpeta that the workers are questioning the sudden disappearance of a whopping sum of #19. 3million left by the IMC administration installed by the Ihedioha administration.

The source said the past administration left the money behind but expressed dismay that the sum cannot be accounted for now after the transfer.

In further investigation, Trumpeta was also told that the sum of #15million being the oil revenue derivation accruable to the area is also being sought after.

Trumpeta was informed that a formal report has been made to the Imo House of Assembly through the member representing the area.

Meanwhile, a NULGE source in the area expressed fear on the recovery of the said sums because the DAGS and Treasurer who would have helped out are now on transfer. However, still feel that a positive action could be taken given the interest of the House Member in the case.

The NULGE official then called for a thorough investigation into the sudden disappearance of the said sums in the Council’s coffers.