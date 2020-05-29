Staff of Office Insignia In Uche Ogbuagu’s Official Car Causes Uproar

Comedian turned politician, Hon Uche Ogbuagu is in the news again. Few months after he created a scene in the political arena by jumping from PDP that brought him into power to APC, he is again in the news.

Tongues are wagging especially in the Imo State House of Assembly staff of office insignia installed in his official car.

The official car of the member representing Ikeduru State constituency, and the Majority Leader of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Ogbuagu has a signpost of insignia of office.

What has attracted the attention of the Imo Assembly family was that previous lawmakers who handled the Majority Leader office didn’t use official insignia of office.

In his Prado jeep, the insignia, similar to what the speaker and Deputy have are stationed in front of the vehicle to showcase their offices.

Ogbuagu emerged the House of Assembly Majority Leader early this month, May, 2020, after Chiagozie Nwaneri of Oru East handed over due to the clash of LGA and zoning arrangement in the State, since the governor, Hope Uzodinma hails from Oru East.

The emergence of Uche Ogbuagu has attracted more attention than that of the office of the Deputy Speaker, lately. Last week, his car plate number was specifically customized to ‘The Majority Leader, IMHA’.

The concern however cannot be far fetched from the fact that on the legislative arrangement, it is only the office of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker that can attract such worry.

Though reasons why he chose to break the jinx in this sector couldn’t be decoded but many view it as a game of ambitious quest for principal office. Remember, one of the reasons, Ogbuagu dumped PDP was his alleged ill manner the party hierarchy including the ousted administration of Emeka Ihedioha failed to give him Deputy Speaker position of the party.

It would be recalled that the previous Majority leaders, like Lugard Osuji, Chiagozie Nwaneri never went frenzy with Majority Leader office insignia in their cars.

Also recall that immediately Chief Emeka Ihedioha was ousted as the governor of Imo State through the Supreme Court, Hon Ogbuagu went on-air to make some revelations, among which was his claim that he was never recognized by the then PDP led administration, hence his exit from the umbrella party to the APC.

Rumours are rife that he may want something higher after the House of Assembly experience.