Hon Egwim Cares, Pays Hospital Bills Of Constituent Detained In Hospital Over Debt

The member representing Ideato North LGA in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Innocent Arthur Egwim may be a man on a different mission not just as a representative, but also as a God sent lawmaker who cares for his people.

On Sunday, the IMHA Chief Whip favoured one of his constituents by offsetting their delivery hospital bills.

In this era where elected politicians after getting power through the ballot boxes turn round to abandon the electorates, Egwim, thinks otherwise.

The lawmaker who occupies the position of the Chief Whip in the 9th House of IMHA, paid an unscheduled visit to the Chinyere Ire Clinic in Amokwu Urualla, Ideato North LGA where a couple named Mr Uchechukwu Princewill Nnolum, and wife Mrs Chiamaka Nnolum recieved a goodwill of the Sunday.

It was authoritatively gathered that the woman who delivered of a set of twins was detained in the hospital for over three weeks by the management for their inability to settle the hospital fees.

However, luck smiled on them as Hon Egwim who came on a constituency visit literally used words such as, “Go home, you are free”.

Trumpeta also gathered from a reliable source that the red cap chief has not only created an impact in the Imo legislative activities, but has also carved a nitch for himself on humanitarian services.

The elated legislator in one of his online posts apparently referring to his colleagues and other ranked politicians has this to say, “Stop wasting money on choice drinks or designer cloths, there are people out there who need that money you are wasting on choice wines and champagne. Today in my usual Sunday know your constituents visitation, I met a constituent who informed me that his wife has been detained for three weeks now due to non payment of hospital delivery bill of his twins. Thank God, I was available to do the needful. Whatever you do to the least of my brethren, that you do unto me”.