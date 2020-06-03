Disgruntled Imo APC Members Set To Join PDP

Days after the ruling All Progressive Congress APC, Imo State chapter received some decamped members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, the same scenario is about playing out in the APC camp, as its members are set to join the PDP in Imo State.

A source who spoke to Trumpeta said that the arrangement is already in progress as they have started speaking to Imo PDP on the possibility of moving to the party.

This Newspaper was told that the latest development is caused by reactions of a number of APC members who said that they have been used and dumped and therefore had no need wasting their time in APC where their values are not recognized.

Trumpeta learnt that the APC members looking towards PDP are mainly members of the Senator RochasOkorocha’s camp, and a sprinkle of those loyal to Senator IfeanyiAraraume.

This Newspaper was told that these APC members are disgruntled with the way and manner Governor Hope Uzodinma is treating their Principals, by not complying with the agreement allegedly reached before he became Governor of the State through the Court.

Some of the APC members who spoke to our Reporters said that their patience have ran out, as they have realized that the Governor Hope Uzodinma administration has no plans for them.

They said that those who have been getting appointments are the core members of the Governor’s campaign team, called “CampHope”.

“If you are not of “CampHope” there is nothing for you. All we get is have patience, have patience. For how long shall we have this patience, when they are busy giving people appointments, yet nothing for us?” Trumpeta was asked.

It was learnt that the movement to APC from PDP recently was what angered these “forgotten” APC members as they said that Governor Uzodinma showed more respect to the PDP Decampees than them, simply because they are of Araraume and Okorocha’s factions of APC.

“What did the Governor mean when he said that these PDP members did not join APC, but just returned back home to base? Already, they have been accommodated the PDP Decampees than us” Trumpeta was told.

When asked if they could join opposition party PDP and stay without Government patronage for four years? They replied “Presently, what are we enjoying in APC?

Is it not better to move to PDP now and gain grounds than wait for the time all these APC people will be trooping back to PDP?” this Newspaper was asked.