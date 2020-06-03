Imo Integrity Group To Gov. Uzodinma: Admit The 35 New Communities .It’s a Challenge To Your Administration .Past Assemblies Did Thorough Investigation



A well known Human Right Group in IMO State,Imo Integrity Group(IIG) has called on the Executive Governor of IMO State, Sen Hope Uzodinma to waste no further time in admitting the Thirty Five(,35) new Autonomous Communities created by the administration of Governor RochasOkorocha which GovEmekaIhedioha put on hold while investigating some of his blunders before he was removed from office by the Supreme Court in January 2020.

The Leader of the Group(IIG) Prince VinconUwakwe-Uwandu made the call while interacting with News Men in Owerri on the state of Affairs in the Country.

Uwakwe-,Uwandu maintained that IMO State is the most peaceful in the country and urged the Governor to maintain the pace.

The Leader of IIG poured blames on the administration of the ousted Ihedioha for its tactical delay and using politics to deny the people and Communities their right after they had spent huge resources,including scaling through stiff investigation and screening exercises from the State House of of Assembly, where over one Hundred(100) Communities applied for Autonomy.

Prince VinconUwakwe-Uwandu who is also the President General of his Community, IshiOgwa in Mbaitoli LGA and the Public Relations Officer(PRO) of Association of IMO State Indigenous Town Unions stated that IMO Integrity Group’s investigation confirmed that the 35 newly created Autonomous Communities were all given certificates of Recognition but were politically put on hold by the Ihedioha administration based on his investigation of Okorocha’s administration and wondered why the Communities have not been admitted by the Senator Hope Uzodinma’s era.

Prince Uwandu advised GovUzodinma to record his name in history book by using his good offices and resolving this lingering issue by admitting the 35 newly created Autonomous Communities.

He add that this expected action of the Governor will throw jubilation into these Communities as well as in IMO state in general.