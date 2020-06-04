Imo State Assembly Goes After Ihedioha’s Council Chairmen, Treasurers •Moves For Probe

The twenty seven Interim Management Committee Chairmen and Treasurers of the Imo State government, who served under the Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha administration may be in for a serious trouble, if what Trumpeta Newspapers gathered is to be considered.

This followed a resolution of the State legislature, yesterday, geared towards probing the said Chairmen and Treasurers.

In the resolution, the House, led by the Speaker, Chiji Collins constituted a 10-man ad-hoc committee to investigate all contract documents, payment vouchers, cheques and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) transacts/projects claimed to have been executed by former Chairmen and Treasurers of the twenty seven Interim Management Council..

It further resolved to forward the findings of the committee to the anti graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for prosecution of indicted persons.

Earlier, the mover of the motion and Majority leader of the house, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu disclosed that on assumption into office, governor Hope Uzodinma directed the dissolution of the IMC of the 27 LGAs in the State on 15 January, 2020, and ordered for immediate redeployment of Treasurers.

He said rather, the concerned person’s went ahead in defiance to the governor’s directives to make withdrawals from the bank accounts of their former LGA of redeployment in collaboration with the sacked Chairmen.

It read, “Whereas at the Economic Forum of stakeholders and Traditional Rulers held in the twenty seven local government as directed by His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma, allegations against the former Interim Chairmen and former Treasurers for continued withdrawals from the accounts of their former Councils continued, as reports were that the sums withdrawn were used to mobilize youth in the twenty seven local government for a 5 day agitation for the review of Supreme Court judgement against former governor Emeka Ihedioha”.

“Worried at the report of disobedience to the directive of His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, by the Interim Council Chairmen and Treasurers as an action taken too far, and;

“Aware of the fact that the Public Accounts Committee of the House is already investigating part of the matter at stake, the huge sums of money expended in this youth mobilization for review of Supreme Court judgement against Emeka Ihedioha and spurious contracts awarded, are no where a reflection of what is on ground”.

Ogbuagu narrated how same Chairmen and Treasurers allegedly misused LGA funds in frivolities, and turned back to dubiously retire misappropriated funds.

In their contributions, member representing Oru West, Hon Dominic Ezerioha said if precautionary measures are not taken, the present TC Chairmen and members may do worst, giving by an oversight they recently did.

Honorables; Paul Emeziem, Samuel Otuibe, Onyemaechi Njoku, Amara Iwuanyanwu Kanayo Onyemaechi, all condemned the development, stressing that as lawmakers, if they fail to point out error, posterity will never forgive them.

Against this backdrop, the speaker composed a 10-man ad-hoc committee to be chaired by Hon Kennedy Ibeh.

Vice Chairman is Hon Uche Ogbuagu.

Members include; Obinna Okwara, Eddy Obinna, Freedoline Nnodumele, Tochi Okereke, Emeka Nduka, Cyriacus Herclus Okoro, Michael Onyemaechi Njoku, and Kanayo Onyemaechi.

They are to report back to the House within 1 month.